Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men seriously injured in targeted home invasion: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:31 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they were called to an apartment on Pandosy Street, where they found two men in their 30s with serious injuries after the alleged home invasion. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say they were called to an apartment on Pandosy Street, where they found two men in their 30s with serious injuries after the alleged home invasion. File / Global News

Two Kelowna men were injured during a violent home invasion on Thursday.

Kelowna RCMP say they were called to a Pandosy Street apartment just after 7 a.m., where officers found a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffering from serious injuries during the alleged attack.

Read more: Thieves target Kelowna SPCA vehicles, steal two catalytic converters

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment, said the Mounties.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses, and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene' RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene
RCMP release video of suspect in Kelowna gang shooting and confirm live bomb found at scene – Aug 3, 2021

The investigation remains ongoing and nobody has been arrested. RCMP said two suspects fled the scene before police were called.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information about this crime, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'RCMP union says enforcing B.C. vaccine passport a ‘concern’ given lack of resources' RCMP union says enforcing B.C. vaccine passport a ‘concern’ given lack of resources
RCMP union says enforcing B.C. vaccine passport a ‘concern’ given lack of resources
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagHome Invasion tagpandosy street tagtargeted incident tagtargeted home invasion tagKelowna home invasion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers