2 men seriously injured in targeted home invasion: Kelowna RCMP

Two Kelowna men were injured during a violent home invasion on Thursday.

Kelowna RCMP say they were called to a Pandosy Street apartment just after 7 a.m., where officers found a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffering from serious injuries during the alleged attack.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment, said the Mounties.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses, and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

The investigation remains ongoing and nobody has been arrested. RCMP said two suspects fled the scene before police were called.

Anyone with any information about this crime, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

