Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect flees alleged Kelowna home invasion; police seeking public help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 6:53 pm
Police say a man dressed as a utilities worker knocked on the door of a Kelowna residence, then sprayed the homeowner with mace. The homeowner fled inside and prevented the man from entering. View image in full screen
Police say a man dressed as a utilities worker knocked on the door of a Kelowna residence, then sprayed the homeowner with mace. The homeowner fled inside and prevented the man from entering. Global News

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help following an alleged, but failed, home invasion during the Labour Day weekend.

According to police, a heavyset man dressed as a utility worker knocked on the door of home along the 200 block of Riverside Avenue on Monday morning, just after 11 a.m.

RCMP say the homeowner answered, with the man convincing the homeowner to step outside — then sprayed him with mace.

Read more: 2 men seriously injured in targeted home invasion: Kelowna RCMP

“The victim, a man in his 60s, was able to run back into the residence and prevent the suspect from entering. The suspect fled when his attempts to gain entry failed,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home who were simply enjoying a quiet Labour Day morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being five-feet-10-inches tall and was wearing a grey shirt, a high-visibility vest, a yellow hardhat, a blue, non-medical facemask, blue gloves and jeans.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating confrontation involving Surrey mayor' RCMP investigating confrontation involving Surrey mayor
RCMP investigating confrontation involving Surrey mayor

“Police are asking nearby residents to check their home security video systems and dash cams to see if they may have captured the suspect in the area that morning,” said Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, have information about it or captured it on video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions' Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions
Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagHome Invasion tagLabour Day weekend tagfoiled home invasion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers