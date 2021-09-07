Suspect flees alleged Kelowna home invasion; police seeking public help

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help following an alleged, but failed, home invasion during the Labour Day weekend.

According to police, a heavyset man dressed as a utility worker knocked on the door of home along the 200 block of Riverside Avenue on Monday morning, just after 11 a.m.

RCMP say the homeowner answered, with the man convincing the homeowner to step outside — then sprayed him with mace.

“The victim, a man in his 60s, was able to run back into the residence and prevent the suspect from entering. The suspect fled when his attempts to gain entry failed,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home who were simply enjoying a quiet Labour Day morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being five-feet-10-inches tall and was wearing a grey shirt, a high-visibility vest, a yellow hardhat, a blue, non-medical facemask, blue gloves and jeans.

1:27 RCMP investigating confrontation involving Surrey mayor RCMP investigating confrontation involving Surrey mayor

“Police are asking nearby residents to check their home security video systems and dash cams to see if they may have captured the suspect in the area that morning,” said Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, have information about it or captured it on video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:06 Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions Edmonton seniors attacked in string of home invasions