Weather alert continues Tuesday as Coquihalla gets double the snow predicted

Send this page to someone via email

More snow than was expected hit the Coquihalla Tuesday and more still is coming down.

Environment Canada continued its snowfall warning for the stretch of the Coquihalla between Hope to Merritt, noting that much more than the forecast 25 centimetres of snow has fallen.

1:51 Patchwork of vaccine card rules at B.C. ski resorts Patchwork of vaccine card rules at B.C. ski resorts

A frontal system dumped 38 cm of snow to the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, on Tuesday night, Environment Canada said in a weather alert. Another 10 centimetres is expected to fall on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Driving conditions have been very wintry. Of note, snow tires have been expected since the start of October.

Approved tires carry either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $121.

2:40 Consumer Matters: Pandemic supply chain problems could affect tire stores Consumer Matters: Pandemic supply chain problems could affect tire stores – Sep 22, 2021

Commercial vehicle operators are required to carry chains on most routes in the province, as indicated by roadside signs. Chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

— with files from Jon Azpiri