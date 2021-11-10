Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police seek suspect following rash of thefts from vehicles

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 10:13 am
Cobourg police released this surveillance image of a suspect believed to be connected to a rash of thefts from vehicles. View image in full screen
Cobourg police released this surveillance image of a suspect believed to be connected to a rash of thefts from vehicles. Cobourg Police Service

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are looking to identify a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles in the town.

On Sunday, Cobourg Police Service officers attended the Munson Street area after a resident reported their car window had been smashed and a wallet was stolen sometime between Saturday evening and early Sunday.

Police say it was the latest in a string of six reported thefts from vehicles over the weekends of Oct. 22-24 and Nov. 5-8.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with theft from vehicles in city’s north end

“In all cases, a window was smashed, and personal property was taken from the vehicles,” police said.

Police also received “multiple” reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles over the same time period.

Story continues below advertisement

Incidents have been reported in the following areas:

  • Oct. 22: Westwood Crescent
  • Oct. 22: Fairbanks Road
  • Oct. 24: Sutherland Crescent
  • Nov. 5: Fraser Crescent
  • Nov. 6: Daintry Crescent
  • Nov. 7: Munson Crescent

On Wednesday morning, the service released an image and surveillance video footage of a suspect believed to be linked with several of the thefts.

 

A map of the area the thefts have been reported in Cobourg. View image in full screen
A map of the area the thefts have been reported in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or has video surveillance or dashcam video in the areas of the incidents is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagCobourg Police Service tagVehicle Break-in tagThefts From Vehicles tagCobourg theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers