Cobourg police seek suspect following rash of thefts from vehicles

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are looking to identify a suspect in a rash of thefts from vehicles in the town.

On Sunday, Cobourg Police Service officers attended the Munson Street area after a resident reported their car window had been smashed and a wallet was stolen sometime between Saturday evening and early Sunday.

Police say it was the latest in a string of six reported thefts from vehicles over the weekends of Oct. 22-24 and Nov. 5-8.

“In all cases, a window was smashed, and personal property was taken from the vehicles,” police said.

Police also received “multiple” reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles over the same time period.

Incidents have been reported in the following areas:

Oct. 22: Westwood Crescent

Oct. 22: Fairbanks Road

Oct. 24: Sutherland Crescent

Nov. 5: Fraser Crescent

Nov. 6: Daintry Crescent

Nov. 7: Munson Crescent

On Wednesday morning, the service released an image and surveillance video footage of a suspect believed to be linked with several of the thefts.

View image in full screen A map of the area the thefts have been reported in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or has video surveillance or dashcam video in the areas of the incidents is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.