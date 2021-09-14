Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with theft from vehicles in city’s north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 11:36 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man suspected of rummaging through vehicles in the city's north end. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man faces a theft charge following a complaint of an individual rummaging through vehicles in the city’s north end early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the Champlain Drive area, where they located a man inside a vehicle parked in a driveway.

It’s alleged the man then exited the vehicle and ran through a backyard in an attempt to flee from officers.

“The suspect was located hiding in the backyard of a residence in the area,” police stated Tuesday.

The man was arrested and found in possession of a container of .177 pellets and a small amount of money.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a Daisy pellet gun was found in the front seat of the vehicle the suspect was seen in.

Robert Cox, 41, of Peterborough was charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released at the scene and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

