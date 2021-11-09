SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, active cases fall to 176

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 4:11 pm
WATCH: Ontario’s health minister Christine Elliott said the province is going to “stay the course at this point” on the province’s reopening plan.

Waterloo Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 20,321.

The latest data shows there are 176 active cases and 11 active outbreaks.

Two new outbreaks were declared at Wilfrid Laurier University and Glenview Park Secondary School in Cambridge.

Total resolved cases are now at 19,838, while the region’s fatal case count of 305 remained unchanged.

Public health reported that 12 cases are being treated in a hospital, including four in intensive care.

The latest data from public health shows that 902,909 vaccinations have been given in the region, an increase of nearly 1,000 over Monday’s number.

In addition, the agency says 448,052 area residents are now fully vaccinated. This means that 88.4 per cent of eligible residents have received the necessary vaccine doses.

