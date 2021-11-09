Menu

Health

Ontario government offers $12M in mental health supports for front line health workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'New report warns of increasing mental health issues and limited resources' New report warns of increasing mental health issues and limited resources
WATCH ABOVE: New report warns of increasing mental health issues and limited resources – Oct 13, 2021

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario plans to spend $12.4 million on more mental health and addictions supports for front-line health-care workers.

The province says $5.9 million will go to services offered through hospitals such as self-referral and intake services, online discussion groups and confidential clinician support.

There is also $1.9 million allocated for psychologist services specializing in trauma, anxiety and other conditions and $4.6 million for workplace mental health training.

Read more: Almost 75% of Ontario doctors experienced burnout during COVID-19 pandemic, survey says

The government is working with five hospitals, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Ontario Psychological Association on the programs.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says front-line workers who have supported Ontarians throughout the pandemic need access to supports.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the measures are also in response to recommendations from the long-term care COVID-19 commission report about staff mental health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
