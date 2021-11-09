University of Calgary grads celebrate in person for first time in 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

It was an emotional day for University of Calgary graduates Tuesday.

Hundreds of students walked across a stage to receive their diplomas in the first in-person convocation since the fall of 2019.

But things weren’t quite back to normal, pre-pandemic days.

Guests were not allowed in, and watched via live stream instead. Masks had to be worn and handshakes were still a no-go.

“We’re excited for our graduates who will have the opportunity to receive their degrees as we return to an in-person convocation ceremony for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. Teri Balser, provost and vice-president.

“While we wish they could bring their friends and family to help celebrate their achievements and accomplishments, gathering with their fellow graduates is also a recognition of the perseverance it took to complete their studies despite the switch to online learning and all the challenges faced during the pandemic.”

Graduation ceremonies at all levels of education have been cancelled or revised since the start of the pandemic.