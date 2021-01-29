Menu

Education

No typical graduation ceremonies for Calgary high school students in 2021

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 2:27 pm
Calgary High School students will not be able to attend traditional graduation ceremonies in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary High School students will not be able to attend traditional graduation ceremonies in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has again forced Calgary’s public and Catholic school boards to cancel typical high school graduation ceremonies, making 2021 the second year the city’s Grade 12 students won’t be experiencing them.

In a message shared with Grade 12 students and their families through their school’s messaging system, the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said it is not planning “traditional graduations that involve large public gatherings.”

The message stated there would be no formal banquets or dances, and any potential ceremonies would take place in the CBE’s schools.

Coronavirus: Calgary parents organize drive-thru graduation for class of 2020

The CBE said details will be worked out over the coming months, and any activities that are planned will follow health and safety guidelines from Alberta Health Services.




“It is disappointing that once again, we are unable to provide a more typical graduation experience.”

In a statement sent to Global News via email, the Calgary Catholic School District said in-person graduation ceremonies wouldn’t be taking place this year.

“Much like last year, our schools are planning meaningful recognition ceremonies,” chief superintendent Dr. Bryan Szumlas said, adding that they are “very proud” of the students who are on track to graduate in June.

“Graduation is a time to make memories that last a lifetime.”

