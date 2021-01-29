No typical graduation ceremonies for Calgary high school students in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has again forced Calgary’s public and Catholic school boards to cancel typical high school graduation ceremonies, making 2021 the second year the city’s Grade 12 students won’t be experiencing them.

In a message shared with Grade 12 students and their families through their school’s messaging system, the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said it is not planning “traditional graduations that involve large public gatherings.”

The message stated there would be no formal banquets or dances, and any potential ceremonies would take place in the CBE’s schools.

The CBE said details will be worked out over the coming months, and any activities that are planned will follow health and safety guidelines from Alberta Health Services.

“It is disappointing that once again, we are unable to provide a more typical graduation experience.” Tweet This

In a statement sent to Global News via email, the Calgary Catholic School District said in-person graduation ceremonies wouldn’t be taking place this year.

“Much like last year, our schools are planning meaningful recognition ceremonies,” chief superintendent Dr. Bryan Szumlas said, adding that they are “very proud” of the students who are on track to graduate in June.

“Graduation is a time to make memories that last a lifetime.” Tweet This