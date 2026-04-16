Funding cut for B.C. non-profit that provides services for people with disabilities

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A B.C. non-profit that provides services for people with disabilities says it will have to close by the end of July after its provincial funding was cut.

Curiko offers free workshops and social events for 400 people, about half of whom live with developmental disabilities.

The non-profit was launched a decade ago, based on research showing how social isolation can negatively impact people with developmental disabilities.

Curiko receives $1.2 million a year from Community Living BC.

Last August, it was told that operating funding would end in March and the organization is currently running on donations.

“The reasoning we were given is that it’s tough fiscal times and that there is a return to essential or core services, and what families and self-advocates and community members tell us is that connection is a core service, it’s at the heart of community inclusion,” Sarah Schulman with Curiko said.

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Schulman added that the majority of their budget is staffing, office/programming and technology and evaluation costs, but staffing includes paid peer roles for people with disabilities.

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About half of the team identifies as neurodivergent.

Last year, Schulman said they supported about 70 volunteer hosts, half of whom identify as having a disability.

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B.C.’s social development and poverty reduction minister said Community Living BC decides where its money is spent.

“My direction to CLBC was to cut its discretionary spending, $3 million, as a way of redirecting those funds to growing caseloads and CLBC made its own internal decisions about programs and spending,” Sheila Malcolmson said.

No one from Community Living BC was available to speak to Global News on Thursday, saying that since the minister spoke on the issue, it will be deferring to her and will not be doing an additional interview.