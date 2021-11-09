Menu

Canada

Bill 2: Quebec to drop surgery requirement for people who want to change their sex on IDs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Growing opposition to Bill 2 by Quebec’s gender diverse individuals and families' Growing opposition to Bill 2 by Quebec’s gender diverse individuals and families
A movement is growing against the CAQ government's new bill that seeks to reform family law in the province. It's being denounced as a huge step back for trans rights. Members of the LGBTQ2+ community are calling the bill regressive, invasive, even perverted. Global’s Dan Spector reports – Oct 26, 2021

A Quebec bill that would have allowed only people who have undergone surgery to change their sex on identification documents will be changed.

The bill introduced Oct. 21 by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette was criticized by transgender-rights activists.

The law would have allowed people who identify as transgender to change their “gender” designation on official documents.

Read more: Quebec tables Bill 2, ‘most regressive bill proposed on trans rights’: advocates

However activists said they were worried that would force people to reveal that they are transgender every time they showed their ID, because they would be the only ones with a “gender” as opposed to a “sex” designation on those documents.

A spokeswoman for Jolin-Barrette said in an email Tuesday that the government has listened to the critics, and the surgery requirement will be dropped from the bill.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec says it’s open to adjusting new bill denounced by LGBTQ2+ advocates

Elisabeth Gosselin says the bill is intended to comply with a court ruling that ordered the government to allow transgender and non-binary people to adequately change their sex and gender identification on civil documents and to better reflect the realities faced by LGBTQ families.

The proposed law, known as Bill 2, is a wide-ranging update to the province’s Civil Code that includes other changes to family law.

Click to play video: 'Toronto father designs swimsuits for transgender children' Toronto father designs swimsuits for transgender children
Toronto father designs swimsuits for transgender children – Jan 28, 2021

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
