Quebec tables Bill 2, ‘most regressive bill proposed on trans rights’: advocates

Send this page to someone via email

Trans rights advocates are sounding the alarm over new legislation proposed by the provincial government that they say would set Quebec back on transgender issues.

Quietly proposed Thursday by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, Bill 2 sets to amend the civil code and only allow trans people who undergo gender-affirming surgery to request an official sex change on their birth certificate.

“This would absolutely make Quebec the most regressive in Canada for trans rights,” said Florence Ashley Paré, a doctoral student at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law who is studying how science is used in legal cases involving trans youth.

READ MORE: Netflix employees stage walkout over anti-transgender comments in Dave Chappelle special

Paré said there is no other province or territory in the country that requires trans people to undergo surgery to access civil status change to their identity.

Story continues below advertisement

“This bill will set us back 15 years,” said Québec solidaire’s Manon Massé, who vowed her party would fight the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) bill at the National Assembly.

Paré, who is trans themselves, told Global News the legislation stands out as being the most regressive bill proposed on trans rights in the history of Canada. “All other bills were about progress. This is an exceptional case where we would go back on rights.”

READ MORE: ‘Deadly consequences’: Advocates warn trans people who are black face higher murder rates (2019)

The legislation, which contains 300 articles, will be the subject of public consultations and would essentially create separate sex and gender sections on birth certificates. Should a trans person not have undergone surgery, they would have to assign their sex at birth and would only be eligible to select their gender.

According to Paré and Massé, this would create a dangerous constant outing of trans people that would make them vulnerable to discrimination. “[It would create] situations where people might get surgery they otherwise didn’t want just to meet the prerequisite from the government.”

Story continues below advertisement

Massé said the bill goes backwards on trans, intersex and non-binary rights in Quebec.

According to data released by the Quebec government in 2017, over 40 per cent of the province’s population surveyed has witnessed an act of homophobic or transphobic discrimination.

A 2020 report from Trans PULSE Canada suggests that trans and non-binary Canadians face increased levels of harassment, physical violence and sexual assault.

–with files from the Canadian Press