Headline link
Crime

1 person arrested amid lockdown measures at 3 public schools in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 2:03 pm
Halton Regional Police say three schools took defensive measures on Tuesday after reports of a person with a knife near Westoak Trails Boulevard and Postmaster Drive in Oakville. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say three schools took defensive measures on Tuesday after reports of a person with a knife near Westoak Trails Boulevard and Postmaster Drive in Oakville. Global News

One person has been arrested in connection with a lockdown and “hold and secures” at a number of public schools in Oakville on Tuesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) said the schools affected were all within a one-kilometre radius of each other in the town’s southwest end not far from Bronte Road and Upper Middle Road West.

Read more: Hamilton police arrest suspects amid lockdown at Hillfield Strathallan College

“Officers received reports that a suspect had approached a student at Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville and threatened them with a knife,” HRPS said in a release.

Garth Webb Secondary School was put in lockdown – an extreme procedure used when a threat is near or inside a school – just after Noon.

While the lesser hold-and-secure measures were taken at Captain R. Wilson Public School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary during a search for a 17-year-old suspect from Oakville.

“The suspect was located by police in a wooded area adjacent to the school at 12:50 p.m.,” said HRPS.

Charges have not yet been revealed. The school shutdowns were lifted just after 1 p.m.

Police say there were no reports of any physical injuries.

