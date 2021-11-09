1 person arrested amid lockdown measures at 3 public schools in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested in connection with a lockdown and “hold and secures” at a number of public schools in Oakville on Tuesday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) said the schools affected were all within a one-kilometre radius of each other in the town’s southwest end not far from Bronte Road and Upper Middle Road West.

“Officers received reports that a suspect had approached a student at Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville and threatened them with a knife,” HRPS said in a release.

Garth Webb Secondary School was put in lockdown – an extreme procedure used when a threat is near or inside a school – just after Noon.

One person is in custody in regards to this incident. Police are not seeking further suspects. Lockdown and Hold and Secures at the schools have been lifted. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 9, 2021

While the lesser hold-and-secure measures were taken at Captain R. Wilson Public School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary during a search for a 17-year-old suspect from Oakville.

“The suspect was located by police in a wooded area adjacent to the school at 12:50 p.m.,” said HRPS.

Charges have not yet been revealed. The school shutdowns were lifted just after 1 p.m.

Police say there were no reports of any physical injuries.

