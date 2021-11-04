Hamilton police arrest suspects amid lockdown at Hillfield Strathallan College

Police say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle and the recovery of a pellet gun that put a Hamilton Mountain school into a brief lockdown on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Hamilton police said the call came in around 3 p.m. at a location near Hillfield Strathallan College on Fennell Avenue West at Garth Street.
“Three suspects were arrested and a BB gun recovered,” said police spokesperson Jackie Penman.
“Hillfield Strathallan was placed into a hold and secure as a precaution during the investigation.”
Charges have yet to be revealed by investigators.
Not long after the occurrence the head of college, Marc Ayotte, informed parents and guardians of the shutdown around 3:15 p.m. tied to “a police incident with no affiliation to the college.”
“There is no threat to the College at this time but the police have asked us to continue our lockdown procedures,” Ayotte said in his note.
He went on to say an arrest took place on the campus.
School officials are asking parents to stay off campus, and noting that buses will be delayed.
Comments