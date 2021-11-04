Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest suspects amid lockdown at Hillfield Strathallan College

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 4:32 pm
Hamilton police on scene at Hillfield Strathallan College at Fennell Avenue West and Garth Street Nov. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police on scene at Hillfield Strathallan College at Fennell Avenue West and Garth Street Nov. 4, 2021. Global News

Police say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle and the recovery of a pellet gun that put a Hamilton Mountain school into a brief lockdown on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police said the call came in around 3 p.m. at a location near Hillfield Strathallan College on Fennell Avenue West at Garth Street.

“Three suspects were arrested and a BB gun recovered,” said police spokesperson Jackie Penman.

“Hillfield Strathallan was placed into a hold and secure as a precaution during the investigation.”

Read more: Hamilton police arrest Bishop Ryan teacher on multiple sexual assault charges

Charges have yet to be revealed by investigators.

Not long after the occurrence the head of college, Marc Ayotte, informed parents and guardians of the shutdown around 3:15 p.m. tied to “a police incident with no affiliation to the college.”

“There is no threat to the College at this time but the police have asked us to continue our lockdown procedures,” Ayotte said in his note.

Hamilton police say a stolen vehicle and pellet gun were recovered in an incident near Hillfield Strathallan College on Fennell Avenue West at Garth Street on Nov. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a stolen vehicle and pellet gun were recovered in an incident near Hillfield Strathallan College on Fennell Avenue West at Garth Street on Nov. 4, 2021. Global News

He went on to say an arrest took place on the campus.

School officials are asking parents to stay off campus, and noting that buses will be delayed.

