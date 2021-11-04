Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest Bishop Ryan teacher on multiple sexual assault charges

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2021 11:42 am
A 53-year-old teacher at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an investigation that began in September. View image in full screen
A teacher at Bishop Ryan Catholic secondary school is facing charges stemming from an investigation into allegations of sexual violence and sexual harassment at the school.

The Hamilton police sexual assault unit began investigating at the school after reports began circulating on social media in September.

At the time, Bishop Ryan principal Michael Lawlor sent a letter to families about “serious allegations” on social media about a staff member at the school.

Read more: Police investigating reports of sexual violence, harassment at a Hamilton Catholic school

Police said they arrested Brian Boyle, 53, of Hamilton on Wednesday.

He’s been charged with four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

The

“We are saddened to hear of today’s arrest and charges against Brian Boyle and continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts and prayers,” said Patrick Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, in an emailed statement to Global News.“We encourage anyone with any knowledge or concerns to contact Hamilton Police Service. Support is available for students and staff.”

Boyle is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

