Police investigating reports of sexual violence, harassment at a Hamilton Catholic school

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway at a Hamilton Catholic secondary school in connection with “reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment.”

Investigators did not reveal which school was under examination or the scope of the probe, but did make a plea on social media Friday for potential victims to come forward.

“The Hamilton Police Service Sexual Assault Unit is aware of the information that is being circulated on social media regarding reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment associated to a Catholic local secondary school, ” police said in a release.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how.”

The service says reports can be submitted to the sexual assault unit at 905-540-5553, or through its online reporting portal.

Those needing confidential support can reaxch out to the city’s sexual assault centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect online with www.sacha.ca, or the sexual assault/domestic violence care centre.

