Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating reports of sexual violence, harassment at a Hamilton Catholic school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 6:11 pm
Police investigating reports of sexual violence, harassment at a Hamilton Catholic school - image View image in full screen
Global News

Police have confirmed an investigation is underway at a Hamilton Catholic secondary school in connection with “reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment.”

Investigators did not reveal which school was under examination or the scope of the probe, but did make a plea on social media Friday for potential victims to come forward.

“The Hamilton Police Service Sexual Assault Unit is aware of the information that is being circulated on social media regarding reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment associated to a Catholic local secondary school, ” police said in a release.

Read more: Trial date set for McMaster University prof accused of sexual assault

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service says reports can be submitted to the sexual assault unit at 905-540-5553, or through its online reporting portal.

Those needing confidential support can reaxch out to the city’s sexual assault centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect online with www.sacha.ca, or the sexual assault/domestic violence care centre.

 

Click to play video: '3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation' 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation – Dec 19, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHamilton tagsexual harassment tagSexual violence tagHamilton Police Service taghamilton catholic school tagsexual assault at hamilton school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers