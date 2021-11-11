Menu

Entertainment

Jennifer Tilly on bringing Tiffany character back to life in ‘Chucky’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 9:01 am
Click to play video: '‘It’s just good, stupid fun:’ ‘Chucky’ actor Jennifer Tilly talks about new TV series' ‘It’s just good, stupid fun:’ ‘Chucky’ actor Jennifer Tilly talks about new TV series
WATCH: Jennifer Tilly talks about her return to the 'Child's Play' universe in TV series 'Chucky'

Jennifer Tilly has been a successful actor for decades now, and somehow one of her most prominent characters is the Child’s Play franchise’s Tiffany — a sometimes-doll, sometimes-human woman.

Now starring in Chucky, the TV adaptation of the multi-movie series, Tilly is back as Tiffany for more out-there, horrific shenanigans.

Read more: ‘Eternals’ review: Marvel superhero movie comes out big, but ultimately empty

On the show, a once-idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a yard sale, leading to a series of grisly murders. Before long, the doll’s “girlfriend,” Tiffany, is also back on the scene, making things even more nightmarish.

Global News sat down to talk to an energetic Tilly, who’s thrilled to bring the character, ahem, back to life.

(You can watch the video interview in full, top.)

New episodes of ‘Chucky’ air Tuesdays on Showcase at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

