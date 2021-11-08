Menu

Traffic

2 dead, 1 in hospital in critical condition after crash in southwest Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video: '2 people dead after collision in southwest Calgary' 2 people dead after collision in southwest Calgary
WATCH: Two people have died after a collision in southwest Calgary on Monday. Sarah Offin reports from the scene.

Emergency crews were called to a deadly crash in the city’s southwest Monday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., police and ambulances responded to 17 Ave. and 29 St. S.W. for a two-vehicle crash.

Calgary police say it appears one vehicle rear-ended the other.

Investigators originally said the driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the elderly occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital in critical condition, where one of them passed away. They’ve since updated their information, saying the two elderly occupants of the second vehicle died.

The other person remains in hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

17th Avenue was closed for most of the morning, but reopened just before noon.

