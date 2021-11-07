Menu

Traffic

One dead in Trans-Canada crash near Sicamous

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 3:48 pm
RCMP responded to a fatal crash near Sicamous on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
RCMP responded to a fatal crash near Sicamous on Saturday evening. Global News Files

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous on Saturday evening, the RCMP said.

Police were called to the site near Old Spallumcheen Road around 7:40 p.m.

Read more: 2 injured in Trans-Canada Highway collision near Salmon Arm, say police

The crash closed the highway in both directions for hours overnight, but the road has since reopened.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident on Sunday afternoon.

