One dead in Trans-Canada crash near Sicamous

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous on Saturday evening, the RCMP said.
Police were called to the site near Old Spallumcheen Road around 7:40 p.m.
The crash closed the highway in both directions for hours overnight, but the road has since reopened.
Police are expected to release more details about the incident on Sunday afternoon.
