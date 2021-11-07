One dead in Trans-Canada crash near Sicamous

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous on Saturday evening, the RCMP said.

Police were called to the site near Old Spallumcheen Road around 7:40 p.m.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for hours overnight, but the road has since reopened.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident on Sunday afternoon.

