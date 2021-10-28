2 injured in Trans-Canada Highway collision near Salmon Arm, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers were taken to hospital after a serious collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior on Thursday morning, say police.

According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, the collision happened near White Lake, west of Salmon Arm, and involved a cement truck and a pickup truck.

Police say the accident happened around 7:45 a.m., and began with the eastbound cement truck trying to avoid a collision with a merging vehicle.

The driver of the cement truck lost control and crashed into the centre concrete divider and rolled over.

A westbound pickup truck then collided with one of the concrete barriers that had been dislodged into the westbound lanes.

Highway Patrol says both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“B.C. Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular the occupant(s) of the white SUV that was merging onto the highway and may have caused the cement truck to take collision avoidance measures,” said police.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the B.C. Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

