A section of Highway 97A in the Shuswap has been closed in both directions because of a vehicle accident.

DriveBC is reporting that the incident is located three kilometres south of Sicamous, between Mara Lake Rest Area and Mara Heights Road.

Little information is currently known, but emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. A detour is not available, and the next update will be 2 p.m.