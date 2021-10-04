Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Highway 1 closed Monday outside of Salmon Arm following fatal crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 12:43 pm
FILE. One person died following a crash on Highway 1, Oct. 4. View image in full screen
FILE. One person died following a crash on Highway 1, Oct. 4. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

A fatal Monday morning crash just west of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

The crash was called in to RCMP on Oct. 4 at around 7 a.m. and RCMP remain on scene.

Click to play video: 'Multiple fatalities reported after crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary' Multiple fatalities reported after crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary
Multiple fatalities reported after crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary – Aug 11, 2021

“Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke has conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this collision.”

Highway 1 is expected to remain closed in both directions for several hours as police gather evidence. Traffic Control personnel are on scene and re-routing traffic where possible.

Click to play video: 'Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C.' Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C.
Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C – Apr 11, 2021

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to please contact BC Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

Mounties say they are in the early stages of this investigation and information is subject to change.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal tagSalmon Arm tagHighway 1 tagRevelstoke tagBC Coroners Service tagCollision Analysis and Reconstruction Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers