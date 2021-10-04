Highway 1 closed Monday outside of Salmon Arm following fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal Monday morning crash just west of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

The crash was called in to RCMP on Oct. 4 at around 7 a.m. and RCMP remain on scene.

“Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

“BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke has conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. Investigators are working to determine the cause of this collision.”

Highway 1 is expected to remain closed in both directions for several hours as police gather evidence. Traffic Control personnel are on scene and re-routing traffic where possible.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to please contact BC Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

Mounties say they are in the early stages of this investigation and information is subject to change.