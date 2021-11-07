Warning issued as ‘heavy snowfall’ forecast for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers heading between Metro Vancouver and the Southern Interior are being warned to expect heavy snow on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Sunday night.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the route, due to an unstable airmass moving across the B.C. interior, expected to deliver snow to most southern highway passes overnight.

“Light snow over the Coquihalla Highway (from) Hope to Merritt will become heavier this evening and will persist through tonight,” Environment Canada said.

“Total snow accumulations near 15 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries overnight.”

Motorists are being reminded that winter tires have been legally required to travel on most highways since Oct. 1.

Drivers are also being reminded to adjust their driving to suit conditions, to use their headlights and to maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Travellers can also monitor Environment Canada and DriveBC for updated conditions.

