News

Man hit by car and killed in Garden Hill First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 11:11 pm
Man hit by car and killed in Garden Hill First Nation - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A 62-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Garden Hill First Nation Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police say the man was walking on the main road when he was struck.

A 56-year-old man, who was driving, was not hurt and attended the nursing station where the victim was taken to speak with police.

Police believe the collision occurred because of very dark conditions and because the victim was wearing dark clothing.

 

