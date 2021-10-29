Woman killed in Garden Hill First Nation house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman has been found dead at the scene of a house fire on Garden Hill First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP officers from the Island Lake detachment were called to the blaze on Wednesday afternoon and when they arrived, firefighters had successfully extinguished the fire.

Read more: House fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

Police said the woman was found dead inside the home.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified, and Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with forensic investigators.

0:33 Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze Winnipeg man, 50, charged with manslaughter, arson in fatal blaze – Aug 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement