Canada

Woman killed in Garden Hill First Nation house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 4:06 pm
RCMP Island Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Island Lake detachment. RCMP

A 19-year-old woman has been found dead at the scene of a house fire on Garden Hill First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP officers from the Island Lake detachment were called to the blaze on Wednesday afternoon and when they arrived, firefighters had successfully extinguished the fire.

Police said the woman was found dead inside the home.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified, and Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate along with forensic investigators.

