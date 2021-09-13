Fatal house fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a house fire on a northwestern Manitoba First Nation.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) on Wednesday morning.

After the fire was extinguished, police found the remains of two people, which were transported to Winnipeg for autopsy.

RCMP major crime services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

