Canada

Fatal house fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 1:33 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

Two people are dead after a house fire on a northwestern Manitoba First Nation.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) on Wednesday morning.

Read more: Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

After the fire was extinguished, police found the remains of two people, which were transported to Winnipeg for autopsy.

RCMP major crime services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

