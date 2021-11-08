Menu

Canada

Quebec municipal election results: Pierrefonds-Roxboro

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 12:00 am
The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is seen on the map. View image in full screen
The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is seen on the map.

Dimitrios (Jim) Beis from Ensemble Montréal (Équipe Denis Coderre) has been re-elected as mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Quebec’s 2021 municipal election.

Beis received the most votes against his mayoral candidate competitors, Patricio Cruz-Gutierrez from Projet Montréal (Équipe Valérie Plante) and Nadeem Sohail from Mouvement Montréal (Équipe Balarama Holness).

As of 11 p.m. Beis was winning his mayoral seat with 60.45 per cent of the vote (8,067 votes). In second place was Cruz-Gutierrez with 25.29 per cent of the vote (3,375 votes) and in third was Sohail with 14.26 per cent of the vote (1,903 votes).

This marks Beis’ third term as borough mayor. He was first elected in 2013, and then re-elected in 2017.

Beis, who grew up in Pierrefonds, has also served as borough councillor for the district of Bois-de-Liesse.

