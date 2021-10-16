Menu

Canada
October 16 2021 7:24pm
02:09

Pierrefonds community food bank opens up cafe

On Rock Community Services and food bank in Montreal’s Pierrefonds neighbourhood opened up Le Spot, a community cafe where people pay what they can. Global’s Olivia O’Malley has more.

