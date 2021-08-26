Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
August 26 2021 8:55am
01:26

Pierrefonds Marina in a state of disrepair

Some resident and boaters in Pierrefonds are disappointed after a four million dollar marina project meant to revamp the outdoor space has fallen into disrepair. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home