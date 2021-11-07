Quebec municipal election results: Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce

Send this page to someone via email

Lionel Perez from Ensemble Montréal (Équipe Denis Coderre) has been elected as the new mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) in Quebec’s 2021 municipal election.

Perez received the most votes against his mayoral candidate competitors, Sue Montgomery from Courage – Équipe Sue Montgomery, Gracia Kasoki Katahwa from Projet Montréal (Équipe Valérie Plante), Matthew Kerr from Mouvement Montréal (Équipe Balarama Holness), Alexander Montagano from Équipe CDN – NDG and Neal Mukherjee from Action Montréal (Équipe Gilbert Thibodeau).

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, Perez won with over 38.83 per cent of the vote, with a total of 9,591 votes. In second place came Katahwa, with 36.51 per cent of the vote (9,017 votes), and Kerr came in third with 10.79 per cent of the vote (2,666 votes).

Former mayor Montgomery came in fourth with 9.37 per cent of the vote (2,315 votes).

Montgomery held the role of CDN-NDG borough mayor since the last municipal election in 2017.

Montgomery has faced her share of political scandal as borough mayor. She was kicked out of the Projet Montréal caucus after her former chief of staff Annalisa Harris faced harassment allegations.

This led to a years-long saga pitting Montgomery and Harris against the City of Montreal, which lead to ethics complaints filed against Montgomery.

Quebec’s municipal commission (CMQ) found Montgomery guilty of 11 ethical breaches while in office. The report cleared her of 17 other charges.

Montgomery then formed her own party, Équipe Sue Montgomery.

The borough’s new mayor Perez has held the role of city councillor for the Darlington district with Ensemble Montréal. He also served as a spokesperson for the status of metropolis, governance and international relations.