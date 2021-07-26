Menu

Canada

Côte-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery slapped with 120-day suspension for ethics violations

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:21 pm
Sue Montgomery has been handed down a 120-day suspension in connection with ethics violations. Monday, July 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Sue Montgomery has been handed down a 120-day suspension in connection with ethics violations. Monday, July 26, 2021. Dan Spector / Global News

Quebec’s municipal commission has handed Sue Montgomery, the mayor of Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, a 120-day suspension.

In June, the commission found Montgomery guilty of 11 ethical breaches while in office, but cleared her of 17 other charges.

The decision came down in a 71-page document late Monday afternoon, signed by Judge Alain Roy.

Read more: Sue Montgomery found guilty of 11 ethical breaches: Quebec municipal commission

It states that Montgomery will be relieved, without pay, of all her functions as an elected municipal official effective July 27.  The suspension is set to end after a  maximum of 120 days, or when Montgomery is sworn in as a re-elected candidate or a new candidate is elected and sworn into the position.

The commission ruled that Montgomery failed to uphold the city’s code of ethics and professional conduct in regards to articles 29 and 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery wins court battle

Article 29 states that an elected representative must act with respect towards colleagues, city employees and office member staff, while article 30 pertains to the obligation of promoting a harmonious and respectful work climate free from harassment.

Trending Stories

This is the latest development in a years-long saga pitting Montgomery and her former chief of staff Annalisa Harris against the City of Montreal.

All 11 ethical breaches involve a 2019 human resources complaint alleging that Harris harassed two members of the borough staff.

Efforts to reach Montgomery on Monday evening were unsuccessful.

A CBC report, however, states that her lawyer, Éric Olivier, has filed a stay of proceedings scheduled to be heard in Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Click to play video: 'Embattled CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery proclaims victory after City of Montreal decides not to go forward with an appeal' Embattled CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery proclaims victory after City of Montreal decides not to go forward with an appeal
Montreal politics tagSue Montgomery tagCôte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce tagMontreal election tagcode of ethics tagethics violations tagNDG mayor tagMontgomery suspension tag

