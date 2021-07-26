Côte-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery slapped with 120-day suspension for ethics violations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s municipal commission has handed Sue Montgomery, the mayor of Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, a 120-day suspension.

In June, the commission found Montgomery guilty of 11 ethical breaches while in office, but cleared her of 17 other charges.

The decision came down in a 71-page document late Monday afternoon, signed by Judge Alain Roy.

It states that Montgomery will be relieved, without pay, of all her functions as an elected municipal official effective July 27. The suspension is set to end after a maximum of 120 days, or when Montgomery is sworn in as a re-elected candidate or a new candidate is elected and sworn into the position.

The commission ruled that Montgomery failed to uphold the city’s code of ethics and professional conduct in regards to articles 29 and 30.

Article 29 states that an elected representative must act with respect towards colleagues, city employees and office member staff, while article 30 pertains to the obligation of promoting a harmonious and respectful work climate free from harassment.

This is the latest development in a years-long saga pitting Montgomery and her former chief of staff Annalisa Harris against the City of Montreal.

All 11 ethical breaches involve a 2019 human resources complaint alleging that Harris harassed two members of the borough staff.

Efforts to reach Montgomery on Monday evening were unsuccessful.

A CBC report, however, states that her lawyer, Éric Olivier, has filed a stay of proceedings scheduled to be heard in Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

