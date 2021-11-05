Nova Scotia officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday as cases go up

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update early Friday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

On Thursday, the province announced 50 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were outside the Central Zone.

The province said it’s investigating these new cases to “understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.”

There are now 213 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

Of those, nine people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

