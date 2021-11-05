Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Nova Scotia officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday as cases go up

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:51 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for Nova Scotia to stand by COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health-care workers' Calls for Nova Scotia to stand by COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health-care workers
Health-care workers in Quebec and Ontario are not required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even though many working in the industry say they should be. And with deadlines coming up for doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia to become vaccinated, there are calls for governments here to stand by the mandates.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update early Friday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 50 new cases, record 1-day total in Western zone

On Thursday, the province announced 50 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were outside the Central Zone.

The province said it’s investigating these new cases to “understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.”

There are now 213 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

Of those, nine people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

