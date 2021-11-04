Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 50 new cases, record 1-day total in Western zone

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doctor addresses concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in schools' Nova Scotia’s top doctor addresses concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in schools
Pregnant people across the Maritimes are being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors say there is some vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women, but recent studies show there are no safety concerns with getting the jab at any point throughout a pregnancy. Alicia Draus reports. – Oct 6, 2021

Nova Scotia is reporting a jump in its daily COVID-19 infection numbers, and the province’s public health team is now investigating these new cases to “understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.”

The province reported 50 new cases on Thursday — the bulk of them outside of Central Zone.

Read more: Maskless protesters making Friday nights ‘hell’ for Halifax business

Twenty of the new cases are in Western Zone, 20 in Northern Zone, eight cases in Central Zone and two cases in Eastern Zone.

This represents the highest daily new case count for Western Zone since the pandemic began, according to the provincial data dashboard. 

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, will provide a COVID-19 update Friday at noon.

Story continues below advertisement

Breakdown of cases by age, school exposures

A comparison between Thursday and Wednesday’s data shows that 21 of the 50 new cases are among people aged 19 and under.

Specifically, 11 cases are in children aged 11 and under — who are still ineligible for vaccination.

Click to play video: 'When will Canada approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11?' When will Canada approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11?
When will Canada approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11?

The province said two schools were notified yesterday of an exposure or exposures at their school. 

The province’s online list shows they are:

  • Cumberland North Academy in Amherst
  • Springhill Junior-Senior High in Springhill

There are now 213 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

Of those, nine people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia issues eight week grace period for its vaccine mandate in public sector

NSHA labs completed 4,012 tests on Wednesday.

The most current data shows 78.8 per cent of all Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated, and 83.3 per cent have received at least their first dose.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
