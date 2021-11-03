Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia issues eight week grace period for its vaccine mandate in public sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 10:48 am
Nova Scotia issues eight week grace period for its vaccine mandate in public sector - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia is extending the Nov. 30 deadline by eight weeks for public service workers in the province to show proof of vaccination.

Government spokeswoman Heather Fairbairn says employees were informed last week that any worker who is partially vaccinated by Nov. 15 and who intends to get a second dose will have another eight weeks to get one.

Workers who fail to get vaccinated risk being forced on unpaid administrative leave.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 new cases, 5 schools notified of exposure

Fairbairn says employees with a single dose of vaccine may be subject to temporary health and safety measures before they are fully vaccinated.

The extension to the vaccine mandate also applies to employees in the health and education departments.

Story continues below advertisement

The government hasn’t released data on how many public sector workers risk being placed on leave for not getting vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19' Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – Oct 22, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
