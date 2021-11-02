COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 new cases, 5 schools notified of exposure

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 16 recoveries.
Of the new cases, five are in Central Zone, four are in Eastern Zone and two are in Northern Zone.
With 16 recoveries also reported, there are now 161 active cases in the province. Of those, eight people are in hospital.
School exposures
The province also notes that five schools were notified of an exposure — or exposures — since Monday.
A comparison of the province’s data dashboard from the previous day shows five of the new cases are among people aged 0 to 11 — a group not yet eligible for vaccination.
According to the province’s list, the schools are:
- Boularderie Elementary School in Boularderie
- Jubilee Elementary in Sydney Mines
- Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax
- Fairview Junior High in Halifax
- Kingswood Elementary in Hammonds Plains
Boularderie Elementary, which is part of the Cape Breton-Victoria Reigonal Centre for Education, has had four notifications since Oct. 28. The school now has enhanced public measures, including limiting extra-curricular activities, minimizing movement within the building and not allowing non-essential visitors.
