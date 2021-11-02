Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 new cases, 5 schools notified of exposure

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 rapid test kits distributed by Nova Scotia schools have expired tests' COVID-19 rapid test kits distributed by Nova Scotia schools have expired tests
Schools across the province have been sending rapid test kits home with students from pre-primary to Grade 6. The goal is to detect COVID-19 cases sooner by allowing parents to test their children at home. But as Alicia Draus reports, there is some confusion surrounding the expiry dates on the test kits – Oct 14, 2021

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 16 recoveries.

Of the new cases, five are in Central Zone, four are in Eastern Zone and two are in Northern Zone.

Read more: Ottawa to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international arrivals at 8 more Canadian airports

With 16 recoveries also reported, there are now 161 active cases in the province. Of those, eight people are in hospital.

School exposures

The province also notes that five schools were notified of an exposure — or exposures — since Monday.

A comparison of the province’s data dashboard from the previous day shows five of the new cases are among people aged 0 to 11 — a group not yet eligible for vaccination.

According to the province’s list, the schools are:

  • Boularderie Elementary School in Boularderie
  • Jubilee Elementary in Sydney Mines
  • Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax
  • Fairview Junior High in Halifax
  • Kingswood Elementary in Hammonds Plains

Boularderie Elementary, which is part of the Cape Breton-Victoria Reigonal Centre for Education, has had four notifications since Oct. 28. The school now has enhanced public measures, including limiting extra-curricular activities, minimizing movement within the building and not allowing non-essential visitors.

