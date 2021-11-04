Man charged after drugs, weapons found in abandoned cars, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police discovered drugs and weapons in abandoned vehicles on the Mistawasis First Nation.

On the morning of Oct. 31, 2021, the Shellbrook/Ahtahkakoop RCMP investigated after receiving a report of the two suspicious vehicles parked on the south end of the community.

When police arrived, they discovered two trucks, black and burgundy, both described as abandoned.

As police investigated, they located the following items from the two trucks: 242 grams of white powder described either cocaine or methamphetamine, two small bags of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, seven large knives along with other edged weapons, bear spray, assorted ammunition, narcotics such as pills and open liquor.

Forty-nine year-old Fenton Sasakamoose from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was arrested on Nov. 2, 2021 in relation to this incident. Police say he was charged with the following:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and methamphetamine), Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

One count of possession of the proceeds of property derived from commission of offence, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

One count of possession of ammunition while prohibited, Section 117.01(3), Criminal Code

Police say Sasakamooose appeared in court and has been remanded until his next court appearance on Nov. 5, 2021 in the Ahtahkakoop community.

