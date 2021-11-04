Woman found dead in Oshawa home by grandchild deemed a homicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say the death of a 67-year-old woman, who was found dead in her home by a grandchild, has been deemed a homicide.

Police said on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to a residence on Phillip Murray Avenue after a young child came home to find his grandmother dead inside.

Investigators called the woman’s death suspicious at the time.

A post-mortem examination revealed there was significant trauma to the woman’s body that is not consistent with accidental or self-inflicted injuries, police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman was identified by police as Ruth Humphries.

Police said this is Durham Region’s sixth homicide of the year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.

