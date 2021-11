Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating the death of an elderly woman in Oshawa deemed suspicious.

In a tweet issued just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to a residence on Phillip Murray Avenue.

Police said forensic investigators were on scene.

No further information was provided and police said more details would be released at a later time.

Members of @DRPSCEDiv are currently onscene at an address on Phillip Murray Ave in Oshawa for a suspicious death of an elderly female. Forensic Investigators are onscene. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/BYGQHGM3z2 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 3, 2021

