COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in the Central Okanagan as vaccination rates rise

COVID-19 case numbers are still dropping in the Central Okanagan but that’s not the case in all parts of the Southern Interior, according to the latest from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In the week spanning from Oct. 24 to 30, the Central Okanagan reported 121 cases of COVID-19 for an average of 17 cases a day. That’s a 22 per cent increase from the week earlier when there were 157 cases reported.

In the week of Oct. 10 to 16, there were 171 cases in the area from Lake Country to Peachland. A week earlier, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, there were 186, and the week before that there were 223 cases reported.

Penticton showed similar improvement, with 19 cases reported, down from 33 the week earlier and 28 the week before that. Vernon had 66 cases from Oct. 24 to 30, which is down marginally from 69 the week before.

Enderby, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke, however, all have high caseloads for their population. There are currently 15 to 20 cases per 100,000 residents in those cities. In contrast, the Central Okanagan is down to five to 10 cases per 100,000.

The highest rates of transmission by far are in Northern B.C., which is represented on the map as a sea of red for having more than 20 cases per 100,000 in every local health area with the exception of one.

As of Wednesday, 90.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.5 per cent had received two doses.

Areas of the Okanagan have surpassed the provincial average, according to the latest from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The number of eligible Glenmore residents age 12 and up to have received one-shot is 92 per cent and in the Okanagan Mission it’s 90 per cent.

Slightly lower is Rutland, which has 84 per cent, while downtown Kelowna has 89 per cent of eligible residents with one shot, West Kelowna has 86 per cent, Lake Country has 83 per cent and the rural areas including Peachland has reached 81 per cent.

Enderby’s rate is still the lowest at 72 per cent.

No change was reported in Penticton which still has 87 per cent of its residents age 12 and older with one shot, while Vernon’s rate went up one point week over week to 85 per cent.