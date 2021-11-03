Ontario physicians’ watchdog takes 4 doctors to court over COVID-19 vaccine, testing exemptions

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) says it has been forced to take four doctors to court in order to get them to cooperate with investigations over issuing medical exemptions for a COVID-19 vaccine or testing.

The CPSO, the body that regulates Ontario’s doctors, said each notice of application sets out the allegations against each of the four doctors — Dr. Celeste Jean Thirlwell, Dr. Rochagne Kilian, Dr. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor, and Dr. Mark Raymond Trozzi. The notices were filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

In Dr. Celeste Jean Thirlwell’s case, the CPSO notice of application alleges that through her counsel, she said the college “will be resisted physically, by private security” if it tries to obtain records from her office

Thirlwell also stated that the CPSO lacks “jurisdiction” to “police” medical exemptions, the college alleges. Thirlwell is listed as having her main practice in Toronto.

In Dr. Rochagne Kilian’s case, the college alleges it has confirmed that she provides medical exemptions through “Enable Air” — a website where vaccination exemptions can be purchased.

The notice also described the documents from Enable Air as “legal declarations of noncompliance” and called the vaccine certification a “fascist document,” the CPSO alleges. According to the website, if a person applies for an exemption through the site that “it is next to impossible that the physician would reject it.”

The college alleges Kilian has taken the position that the CPSO does not have the “jurisdiction” to request patient lists and charts. Kilian is listed as being in Owen Sound.

Kilian has had her medical licence suspended as a result of an interim order from the college, the CPSO said.

In Dr. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor’s case, who is listed as practising from Ottawa, the CPSO alleges she has obstructed the college’s investigation and has refused to give medical records and patient information that was requested.

O’Connor allegedly told the CPSO that it must “define COVID-19” and that she “will not be able to move forward without [the College’s] precise definition of COVID-19. She allegedly added if the college “knows the ingredients of the ‘gene therapy experiments,’ the so-called vaccinations being administered to humanity without informed consent.”

In Dr. Mark Raymond Trozzi’s case, the college alleges that he has taken the position that the CPSO does not have a “legal basis” to request patient lists and charts. He also said “an Ontario doctor is free to provide medical exemptions relating to COVID-19 vaccinations as he or she sees fit,” the CPSO alleges.

Trozzi was prohibited from issuing any COVID-related exemptions, the CPSO said.

