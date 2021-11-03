Community rallies after Quinte West cemeteries vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

The clean-up is in full swing at cemeteries in Quinte West recently targeted by vandalism.

About 150 headstones were spray-painted at four different cemeteries around Trenton last week, up from an original estimate of 75.

It’s still unclear who exactly is responsible for the vandalism and why they did it. There has been no word from the OPP on suspects or arrests.

“I find it hard to comprehend because I was always raised, and I think you as well, that we treat everything with respect — especially a cemetery, a sacred memorial for our loved one,” Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison said.

But, while the police investigation rolls along, members of the community have stepped up to help deal with the aftermath.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews from Campbell Monuments, which has donated time and efforts to help clean the headstones, were at Mount Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday to start the cleanup.

Trevor Howard of Campbell Monuments said as soon as the business heard about the vandalism, it offered to help.

“It’s the least we can do to help,” Howard said. “it is something that we can do to help.”

Howard said cleaning spray paint off of headstones isn’t easy work and requires specialized care.

“We’re going through and applying a cleaning product that’s specially formulated for use on stones such as granite and marble,” he said.

If there is a silver lining the mayor says, the vandalism has brought the community closer together.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have a gentleman who has offered to put cameras in here,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of community-minded people together to make sure that we do what we can to stop this or try to control this so nothing happens again.”

The clean-up will continue Wednesday.

Not long after the graves in Quinte West were targeted, more than 100 were spray-painted in a Kingston cemetery.

Kingston police did not have any updates on the investigation at the Cataraqui Cemetery, and neither OPP nor Kingston police have said the two incidents are related.