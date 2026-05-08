Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Danielle Smith hopes MOU with Ottawa can be finalized in ‘next number of days’

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2026 1:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘I hope we can get to the finish line’: Smith nudges Carney for progress on Canada-Alberta MOU'
‘I hope we can get to the finish line’: Smith nudges Carney for progress on Canada-Alberta MOU
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pushed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for progress on the Alberta-Canada memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy Friday — weeks after the deadline passed for its finalization. “I know industry is getting a bit impatient, Albertans are getting a little bit impatient, and if we're going to move forward with that MOU, I hope it happens in the next number of days,” Smith told Carney in front of reporters.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she hopes the memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the federal government can be completed soon because Albertans need to see that “Canada can work.”

Smith, who is in Ottawa, will be speaking to the media at 12:30 p.m. MT/2:30 p.m ET. (That will be livestreamed at the top of this post.)

It comes as organizers behind a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta separation said they turned in more than 300,000 signatures to Elections Alberta earlier this week.

A court order is blocking the verification of those signatures while a judge considers a legal challenge mounted by a group of Alberta First Nations which argues the petition process violates treaty rights.

A decision in that case is expected soon.

Click to play video: '‘There’s no action’: Alberta-Ottawa MOU delays spark concern from energy industry'
‘There’s no action’: Alberta-Ottawa MOU delays spark concern from energy industry

On Friday afternoon in Ottawa, the Alberta premier is delivering a keynote speech at a Conservative think tank and networking conference.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada Strong and Free Network event will also feature a fireside chat from Smith, along with a fireside chat with former premier Jason Kenney.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Before the conference events, Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney met Friday morning.

Both said progress has been made on the agreement to work together on major projects and make changes to environmental regulations.

“I know industry is getting a bit impatient, Albertans are getting a little bit impatient,” Smith said before her private meeting with Carney.

“And if we’re going to move forward with that MOU, I hope it happens in the next number of days, because I think in Alberta, there does need to be a demonstration that Canada can work.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "And if we're going to move forward with that MOU, I hope it happens in the next number of days, because I think in Alberta, there does need to be a demonstration that Canada can work."
Story continues below advertisement

Neither leader referred in their public remarks to the separatist push in Alberta or mentioned pipelines, though Smith has insisted a new pipeline must be built.

Click to play video: 'Carney and Smith sign pipeline MOU'
Carney and Smith sign pipeline MOU

Carney said he and Smith have made progress since the initial federal-provincial co-operation agreement was signed in November, citing a deal on methane emissions, measures for enhanced oil recovery and plans to streamline project approvals.

The pact between the two governments outlined several conditions that need to be met before a new bitumen pipeline can be approved, including requirements for carbon capture and storage.

Carney told The Canadian Press last week that a new pipeline is now “more probable than possible,” in part because global energy markets have been upended by the war in Iran.

“We’re working to make Canada work better for Albertans and for all Canadians. And when Canada works well, it’s good for the world,” Carney said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The original deadline to complete the conditions laid out in the memorandum of understanding was April 1. That deadline has since been moved to July 1.

— More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices