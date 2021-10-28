Up to 125 graves vandalized at Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery

More than 100 headstones were vandalized at a Kingston cemetery recently.
Employees at the Cataraqui Cemetery say up to 125 graves were discovered either damaged or spray-painted Thursday morning.
The vandalism was restricted to one section of the cemetery. Employees say they were alerted to the damage by someone visiting a grave Thursday morning.
Police have already been to the scene and an investigation is underway.
This comes just a few days after gravestones across several locations in Quinte West were vandalized much in the same way, with spray paint.
Kingston police have not responded to a request for comment on the matter.
Vandals damage dozens of headstones at cemeteries around the Trenton, Ont. area
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments