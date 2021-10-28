Menu

Canada

Up to 125 graves vandalized at Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:04 pm
The vandals targeted more than 100 headstones at the Kingston cemetery, just days after several cemeteries were struck in the same way in Quinte West. View image in full screen
The vandals targeted more than 100 headstones at the Kingston cemetery, just days after several cemeteries were struck in the same way in Quinte West. Global News

More than 100 headstones were vandalized at a Kingston cemetery recently.

Employees at the Cataraqui Cemetery say up to 125 graves were discovered either damaged or spray-painted Thursday morning.

The vandalism was restricted to one section of the cemetery. Employees say they were alerted to the damage by someone visiting a grave Thursday morning.

Read more: Up to 75 headstones vandalized in cemeteries across Quinte West, OPP say

Police have already been to the scene and an investigation is underway.

This comes just a few days after gravestones across several locations in Quinte West were vandalized much in the same way, with spray paint.

Kingston police have not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

Click to play video: 'Vandals damage dozens of headstones at cemeteries around the Trenton, Ont. area' Vandals damage dozens of headstones at cemeteries around the Trenton, Ont. area
Vandals damage dozens of headstones at cemeteries around the Trenton, Ont. area
