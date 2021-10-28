Up to 125 graves vandalized at Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 headstones were vandalized at a Kingston cemetery recently.

Employees at the Cataraqui Cemetery say up to 125 graves were discovered either damaged or spray-painted Thursday morning.

The vandalism was restricted to one section of the cemetery. Employees say they were alerted to the damage by someone visiting a grave Thursday morning.

Police have already been to the scene and an investigation is underway.

This comes just a few days after gravestones across several locations in Quinte West were vandalized much in the same way, with spray paint.

Kingston police have not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

