Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘We fear for his life:’ Montreal police investigating after man assaulted

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayoral candidates clash over funding the police' Montreal mayoral candidates clash over funding the police
Montreal mayoral candidates Valerie Plante and Balarama Holness clashed Thursday night about how the police are funded. Holness claims that when funding the police became "popular," Plante admitted to increasing funding. Plante challenged his claims and questioned him over his plan on decreasing funding for police and asked where it would go.

Montreal police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a 911 call came in at 5 a.m. reporting a possibly injured man inside a residential building on Hutchison Street, south of des Pins Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had marks of violence on his upper body.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Montreal’s 28th homicide of the year: police

Comtois said he was rushed to hospital and “we fear for his life.”

“We are waiting for the hospital to confirm exactly the nature of the injuries,” she said. “We think it is some physical force and possibly an object could have been used.”

Story continues below advertisement

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

Comtois said police are treating the incident as criminal and that one man has been arrested.

“There are multiple elements that lead us to believe this event to be criminal,” she said, without specifying.

Read more: 23-year-old man dead in Montreal’s 27th homicide this year: police

A security perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

Comtois said officers will be reviewing surveillance camera videos and are hoping to speak to potential witnesses.

— With files from Global News Bradyen Jagger Haines

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagViolent Incident tagMcGill Ghetto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers