‘We fear for his life:’ Montreal police investigating after man assaulted

Montreal police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said a 911 call came in at 5 a.m. reporting a possibly injured man inside a residential building on Hutchison Street, south of des Pins Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had marks of violence on his upper body.

Comtois said he was rushed to hospital and “we fear for his life.”

“We are waiting for the hospital to confirm exactly the nature of the injuries,” she said. “We think it is some physical force and possibly an object could have been used.”

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

Comtois said police are treating the incident as criminal and that one man has been arrested.

“There are multiple elements that lead us to believe this event to be criminal,” she said, without specifying.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

Comtois said officers will be reviewing surveillance camera videos and are hoping to speak to potential witnesses.

— With files from Global News Bradyen Jagger Haines