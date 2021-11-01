TransLink launches sweepstakes for riders who tap in using registered Compass Cards

Send this page to someone via email

As ridership is slowly starting to rebound, TransLink is offering prizes for some transit users.

Customers will be able to enter the Tap In to Win sweepstakes each time they tap in with a registered Compass Card.

Prizes include electric bikes, one-year Compass Cards, BC Ferries vacation packages and staycation packages.

Every month for the next five months, winners will be chosen at random.

“We really just want to launch this contest to say thank you to the customers that really stuck with us for the last 20 months of the pandemic and also to encourage new riders to say it’s time to come back to transit,” TransLink spokesperson Gabrielle Price said.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said last month that he is confident ridership will return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Based on the early recovery that we’re already seeing, this region’s unprecedented pre-pandemic growth trends and the recovery metrics that we’re seeing from similar transit agencies around the world, I’m confident not only that our riders will return but it will grow to new heights,” he said.

Customers can register their Compass Cards at the TransLink website.