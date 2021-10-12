TransLink’s new 30-year expansion plan includes more rapid transit, bike lanes

Send this page to someone via email

Some big changes could be on the way for TransLink.

The transit authority on Tuesday released a draft of TransLink 2050, a long-term strategic plan that calls for quadrupling the rapid transit network with 300 kilometres of new rapid transit, such as SkyTrain, subway, light rail, or bus rapid transit.

There is also a proposal for 850 km of separated bike lanes, well ahead of the 102 km of bike lanes TransLink holds through its Major Bikeway Network. Another goal is to promote electric and shared vehicles.

While ridership has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, TransLink is confident of an eventual rebound.

“Based on the early recovery that we’re already seeing, this region’s unprecedented pre-pandemic growth trends. and the recovery metrics that we’re seeing from similar transit agencies around the world, I’m confident not only that our riders will return but it will grow to new heights,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said.

The plan also mentions “support planning for a potential high-speed passenger rail service between British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon.”

— with files from Ted Chernecki