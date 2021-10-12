Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TransLink’s new 30-year expansion plan includes more rapid transit, bike lanes

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 9:36 pm
Click to play video: 'More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan' More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan
Some big changes could be on the way for transit in Metro Vancouver. TransLink's 30-year plan includes a lot more rapid transit and bike lanes. Our Ted Chernecki dug into the report and also found plans for a faster way to get to Seattle and even Pemberton.

Some big changes could be on the way for TransLink.

The transit authority on Tuesday released a draft of TransLink 2050, a long-term strategic plan that calls for quadrupling the rapid transit network with 300 kilometres of new rapid transit, such as SkyTrain, subway, light rail, or bus rapid transit.

Click to play video: 'Government urged to extend Metro Vancouver transit funding' Government urged to extend Metro Vancouver transit funding
Government urged to extend Metro Vancouver transit funding – Sep 6, 2021

There is also a proposal for 850 km of separated bike lanes, well ahead of the 102 km of bike lanes TransLink holds through its Major Bikeway Network. Another goal is to promote electric and shared vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘It’s about trust’: To TransLink’s new CEO, the devil is in the details

While ridership has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, TransLink is confident of an eventual rebound.

“Based on the early recovery that we’re already seeing, this region’s unprecedented pre-pandemic growth trends. and the recovery metrics that we’re seeing from similar transit agencies around the world, I’m confident not only that our riders will return but it will grow to new heights,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said.

Read more: TransLink reports highest boost in ridership in 18 months

The plan also mentions “support planning for a potential high-speed passenger rail service between British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon.”

— with files from Ted Chernecki

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagBike Lanes tagTransLink ridership tagKevin Quinn tagmetro vancouver bike lanes tagTransLink 30-year plan tagMajor Bikeway Network tagVancouver Major Bikeway Network tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers