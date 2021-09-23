TransLink reports highest boost in ridership in 18 months

Send this page to someone via email

Transit ridership in Metro Vancouver is experiencing a boost, TransLink‘s CEO said, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At a TransLink board meeting on Thursday, Kevin Quinn said ridership has been increasing since June, noting the week of Sept. 7 was their busiest week in the last 18 months.

2:22 TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic – Aug 10, 2021

The four weekdays after Labour Day saw a 17-per-cent jump in ridership compared to an average weekday in August.

Story continues below advertisement

An increase in ridership is typical in September, but the bump is five per cent larger than in previous years.

“The early data we are seeing with students now back to in-class learning at the post-secondary level is very encouraging,” Quinn said in a statement.

“I’m optimistic about ridership growth as we move into the fall. We are seeing people eager to get back into routines of work and school and we hope people make transit their first choice in getting to and from their daily activities.”

System-wide boardings are at about 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, TransLink said, noting that routes that serve post-secondary institutions and industrial areas have made strong gains.