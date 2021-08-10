Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s about trust’: To TransLink’s new CEO, the devil is in the details

By Jordan Armstrong & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic' TransLink’s new CEO says system faces challenges as ridership starts to recover from pandemic
TransLink's new CEO Kevin Quinn says while ridership is rebounding, the system still faces a number of pandemic-related challenges. Jordan Armstrong reports.

If you recently saw a grown man waving at a passing SkyTrain, it may have been TransLink‘s new CEO.

It’s a habit Kevin Quinn picked as head of the Maryland Transit Administration.

“In Maryland, and in most places in the U.S., there are drivers for the trains, so I’m so used to waving at the employees driving the trains,” Quinn said. “So as I’ve gotten here, for a couple of days, I was waving at the trains, later on realizing that they were autonomous and that there are no drivers. So I’m sure a lot of passengers saw the new CEO of TransLink waving at them and saying ‘Hi.’”

Click to play video: 'TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September' TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September
TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September – May 27, 2021

Part of Quinn’s transition to his new role is learning about TransLink from the ground up. He uses the SkyTrain daily and he says he’s always observing. He says the devil is in the details.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m looking for signage, I’m looking for cleanliness,” he said. “The experience kind of starts with the floor.”

Trending Stories

“Something that’s really surprised me is the robustness of the system.”

Quinn notes that buses remain the workhouse of the transit system.

“We need to take a look at our bus frequencies, being sure that we’re meeting those travel patterns that are emerging today,” he said. “Quite frankly, people just aren’t traveling the way they were before COVID.”

Click to play video: 'TransLink launches public consultation for 2050 priorities' TransLink launches public consultation for 2050 priorities
TransLink launches public consultation for 2050 priorities – Apr 19, 2021

Quinn wants Translink to be transparent with its customers, which includes giving an explanation for why schedules are changed.

“It’s about trust,” he said. “That trust is formed by having a contract with our customer — it’s called a schedule.”

Story continues below advertisement

So what lured Quinn to TransLink, an organization that has experienced labour unrest, a pandemic, and a massive cyberattack in less than two years?

Read more: New TransLink service aims to predict empty seats on Vancouver buses

“The thing that I know is that transit always bounces back,” he said. “Transit is going to be around. We’re fully optimistic. I’m fully optimistic that we’re going to get that ridership back.”

Ridership dipped as low as 17 per cent of normal last April amid COVID-19’s first wave and is now back up to around 50 per cent.

Quinn says making passengers feel comfortable is critical.

“If they want to wait for the next bus because it’s less crowded, they have that information at their fingertips,” he said. “It’s that kind of power and information that we’re giving to our riders that I think is going to bring them back.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagSkyTrain tagTranslink CEO tagKevin Quinn tagKevin Quinn TransLink tagMaryland Transit Administration tagNew TransLink CEO tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers