All aboard: Metro Vancouver SkyTrain service to run Tuesday as 11th-hour deal averts strike

Good news for Metro Vancouver commuters: unionized SkyTrain workers and their employer have cut a tentative agreement, meaning trains will run Tuesday.

CUPE 7000, which represents 900 SkyTrain workers, had threatened to walk off the job at 5 a.m. Tuesday for three days if they couldn’t reach a deal with TransLink subsidiary the BC Rapid Transity Company (BCRTC).

That proved to be unnecessary as the two sides reached a breakthrough after a marathon 18-hour bargaining session, just minutes before the strike would have taken effect.

CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo acknowledged that there would be some SkyTrain delays Tuesday morning as the system got up to speed.

The details of the deal have not been made public, and still need to be ratified by the union’s members.

Earlier Monday, TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond had expressed hope that the breakthrough would come before the Monday night deadline.

“We have fine workers representing our SkyTrain operation at CUPE 7000,” said Desmond.

“I’m sure they all just want to be at work tomorrow. I believe that both sides in good faith can come together and find a deal that is mutually acceptable, affordable from our standpoint, and otherwise acceptable to the workers.”

SkyTrain workers have been without a contract since Aug. 31, and Rebelo had expressed frustration with the length of time it took to get a deal earlier Monday.

“We’ve been now bargaining for almost 50 days, and that’s including mediation, and the union calls that unacceptable,” said Rebelo.

“We could have had a deal done a lot sooner.”

The two sides had been bargaining all weekend, with talks stretching until 1 a.m. Sunday and resuming Monday.

The deal averts what would likely have been major commuter chaos in the region. TransLink estimates the SkyTrain system moves 150,000 people every day, and Desmond said projections suggested an additional 15,000 cars on the road in the case of a strike.

Buses, SeaBuses and the West Coast Express would likely have met with significant crowding as well, as TransLink said “operational constraints and labour considerations” meant it would be unable to add extra buses on the roads.

Universities had also warned students they would have been required to find another way to campus for exams during the strike.

The deal comes nearly two weeks after a region-wide bus system shutdown was averted by a similar last-minute deal.

CUPE 7000 had said it was fighting for better wages, sick time and staffing levels, and against “forced overtime” requirements proposed by the employer.

The union held a strike vote on Nov. 21, where members gave leadership a 96.8 per cent strike mandate.