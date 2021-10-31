Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian musician Bryan Adams ducked out of a scheduled performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His management team says Adams is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms.

The rocker was to sing “It’s Only Love,” a duet he recorded with Tina Turner, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Instead, Keith Urban took the stage with H.E.R. to perform the 1984 hit.

6:55 Global BC celebrates 60 years: Bryan Adams’ rise to stardom Global BC celebrates 60 years: Bryan Adams’ rise to stardom – Sep 23, 2020

Turner had previously joined the Hall of Fame in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, but this year was inducted as a solo artist.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2021 class also includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.