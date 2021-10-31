Menu

Canada

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2021 10:30 pm
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams appears as a witness at a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Adams and Jann Arden have joined CTV's singing competition "The Launch." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams appears as a witness at a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Adams and Jann Arden have joined CTV's singing competition "The Launch." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Canadian musician Bryan Adams ducked out of a scheduled performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His management team says Adams is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms.

The rocker was to sing “It’s Only Love,” a duet he recorded with Tina Turner, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Instead, Keith Urban took the stage with H.E.R. to perform the 1984 hit.

Turner had previously joined the Hall of Fame in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, but this year was inducted as a solo artist.

The 2021 class also includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
